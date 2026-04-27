Cohance Lifesciences share price soared 20% today; here's why

Shares of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd (erstwhile Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd) hit their 20 per cent upper circuit limit in Monday's trade after the integrated CDMO platform appointed the former CEO and Managing Director of Cipla Ltd, Umang Vohra, as Executive Chairman, effective May 1, 2026 and Group CEO, effective May 20, 2026. Vohra succeeds Vivek Sharma, who steps down as Executive Chairman for personal reasons. In a stock exchange, Cohance said Sharma will continue to be with the company as an advisor for the next nine months and support a smooth transition. Following the development, Cohance Lifesciences climbed 20 per cent to hit a high of Rs 432.10 apiece. With this, Cohance Lifesciences cut its year-to-date losses to 17.46 per cent.

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Here's a table compiled from corporate dabase AceEquity suggesting Cohance's recent financial performance, both on standalone and consolidated terms.

The appointment of Vohra, said Cohance, reflects a deliberate, strategic decision taken by the board, to bring in a leader whose profile is specifically suited to the demands of the company’s transformation and its next phase of growth.

"Cohance Lifesciences has built a differentiated position in the global CDMO landscape through its depth in proprietary chemistry, complex multi-step synthesis, and advanced process R&D. The company’s capabilities span complex APIs, ADCs and Oligonucleotides, complex intermediates, performance materials and specialty ingredients. With integrated R&D centres, over 400 R&D scientists, and established partnerships with global pharmaceutical innovators, Cohance’s platform is anchored in science," it said.

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Vohra, said Cohance, is one of the most accomplished leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has led large, complex, global businesses through periods of strategic transformation while maintaining an unwavering focus on customers, quality and operational excellence, it said.

"Most recently, as CEO and Managing Director of Cipla Limited, Mr. Vohra led the company’s transformation over the last decade to build a diversified global pharmaceutical enterprise. Having worked in and transformed two very large and respected Pharma companies in India, Vohra brings an owner-mindset and vast experience in business to the Cohance platform," it said.

Umang Vohra said, “I am very excited to be joining Cohance. I believe deeply in the long-term value creation potential of this platform. Cohance’s technology offerings, depth of its R&D talent, and the quality of the leadership team already in place provide a strong foundation. I am looking forward to this entrepreneurial stint and will work closely with the current management leaders to create value for customers, employees and shareholders alike.