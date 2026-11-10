Competition for Britannia, Parle, ITC? Reliance Consumer Products expands with 'Independence' biscuits portfolio

The new range was rolled out across Tamil Nadu from November 2, 2026. It would be gradually introduced in other markets, the company said in a statement. RCPL considers Tamil Nadu a strategic market for its biscuit business and expects higher production capacity to support its expansion plans and improve consumer reach.

A key highlight of the expanded portfolio is Independence Power Up, a biscuit that combines milk, glucose and protein to offer a differentiated proposition in the everyday consumption category.

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"Tamil Nadu is a key market for our biscuit business, and our focus is on expanding our portfolio to address evolving consumer preferences while building scale," said RCPL Director T Krishnakumar.

He added that milk biscuits already have an established presence in Indian households, and the company aims to build on this familiarity through Power Up's combination of milk, glucose and protein.

The launch is also backed by RCPL's association with Ajith Kumar Racing, which the company expects to use to enhance brand visibility and consumer awareness across Tamil Nadu.

The expanded Independence range will be distributed through general trade outlets, national and regional modern retail chains, e-commerce platforms, Reliance Retail stores and wholesale channels.

RCPL is following a two-pronged strategy to grow its biscuits business. While Independence is being positioned as a mass-market brand with a wide selection of everyday and indulgent products, Maliban, its joint venture partner and a prominent Sri Lankan biscuit manufacturer, will focus on differentiated premium offerings.

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The company said the strategy is designed to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences and consumption occasions by combining extensive distribution reach with differentiated product offerings.