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Competition for Britannia, Parle, ITC? Reliance Consumer Products expands with 'Independence' biscuits portfolio

Competition for Britannia, Parle, ITC? Reliance Consumer Products expands with 'Independence' biscuits portfolio

ITC278.80(1.64%)

After disrupting the soft drinks market with Campa Cola, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's consumer business is now looking to strengthen its presence in the biscuits segment, where established players such as Britannia, Parle and ITC have a significant presence.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 1:44 PM IST
Competition for Britannia, Parle, ITC? Reliance Consumer Products expands with 'Independence' biscuits portfolio RCPL is following a two-pronged strategy to grow its biscuits business.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, is stepping up its push into the competitive biscuits market with an expanded Independence portfolio, comprising nine variants and 28 new stock-keeping units (SKUs). The expansion is aimed at strengthening its foothold in the segment through affordable pricing and a wider product offering.

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After disrupting the soft drinks market with Campa Cola, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's consumer business is now looking to strengthen its presence in the biscuits segment, where established players such as Britannia Ltd, Parle and ITC Ltd have a significant presence.

The new range was rolled out across Tamil Nadu from November 2, 2026. It would be gradually introduced in other markets, the company said in a statement. RCPL considers Tamil Nadu a strategic market for its biscuit business and expects higher production capacity to support its expansion plans and improve consumer reach.

A key highlight of the expanded portfolio is Independence Power Up, a biscuit that combines milk, glucose and protein to offer a differentiated proposition in the everyday consumption category.

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"Tamil Nadu is a key market for our biscuit business, and our focus is on expanding our portfolio to address evolving consumer preferences while building scale," said RCPL Director T Krishnakumar.

He added that milk biscuits already have an established presence in Indian households, and the company aims to build on this familiarity through Power Up's combination of milk, glucose and protein.

The launch is also backed by RCPL's association with Ajith Kumar Racing, which the company expects to use to enhance brand visibility and consumer awareness across Tamil Nadu.

The expanded Independence range will be distributed through general trade outlets, national and regional modern retail chains, e-commerce platforms, Reliance Retail stores and wholesale channels.

RCPL is following a two-pronged strategy to grow its biscuits business. While Independence is being positioned as a mass-market brand with a wide selection of everyday and indulgent products, Maliban, its joint venture partner and a prominent Sri Lankan biscuit manufacturer, will focus on differentiated premium offerings.

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The company said the strategy is designed to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences and consumption occasions by combining extensive distribution reach with differentiated product offerings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 1:44 PM IST
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