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Concor, Welspun Corp, PDS shares rallied up to 14% today; here's why

Concor, Welspun Corp, PDS shares rallied up to 14% today; here's why

PDS soared 14.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 411.85 apiece. Concor climbed 5.85 per cent to Rs 492.10 apiece. Welspun Corp Ltd rose 4.22 per cent to Rs 1,687.90 apiece.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Concor, Welspun Corp, PDS shares rallied up to 14% today; here's whyWelspun Corp said its consolidated global order book has now scaled to Rs 23,650 crore or $2.5 billion, reinforcing strong revenue visibility.

Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), Welspun Corp Ltd and PDS Ltd shares rallied up to 14 per cent in Tuesday's trade, driven by separate corporate developments. Welspun Corp gained 4 per cent on fresh large orders for supply of pipes for oil & gas export projects, from India facility, cumulatively valued at Rs 1,400 crore. PDS, a global fashion supply chain solutions company, rose 14 per cent after it entered a Sourcing as a Service (SaaS) contract with the global sourcing arm of a Leading French-Headquartered Global Supermarket to manage and operate the retailer’s textile sourcing operations across Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

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In the case of Concor, the Navratna PSU advanced 6 per cent after reporting Q1FY27 EXIM handling volumes of 1,069kTEU, up 10 per cent YoY. It reported total (EXIM + Domestic) volume growth of 9 per cent YoY, 8 per cent above Nuvama's estimates. 

"Assuming an unchanged handling/originating mix QoQ, total originating volumes are estimated to have grown 3 per cent YoY versus 4 per cent YoY decline for Indian Railways (IR) and 9 per cent above our estimates. We estimate a 200–250bp market share gain for CCRI QoQ/YoY in Q1FY27 (on an originating basis)," Nuvama said. 

Following the developments, shares of PDS soared 14.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 411.85 apiece. Concor climbed 5.85 per cent to Rs 492.10 apiece. Welspun Corp Ltd rose 4.22 per cent to Rs 1,687.90 apiece. 

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PDS 
PDS said the partnership is a multi-year one, where the company will provide end-to-end sourcing, supply chain services through a dedicated operating subsidiary, supporting the French retailer's textile sourcing strategy with a more agile sourcing model. PDS expects to manage apparel sourcing valued at over $250 million of FOB Volume annually. 

Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, said: "This partnership is a testament to the capabilities we have built across our global sourcing platform. Through sustained investments in digital capabilities, technology and operational excellence, we have created a scalable and agile operating model that enables us to support the evolving sourcing needs of leading global retailers. We look forward to delivering this partnership with excellence while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

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Welspun Corp
The company said its consolidated global order book has now scaled to Rs 23,650 crore or $2.5 billion, reinforcing strong revenue visibility and providing continuity of operations across both our India and USA manufacturing assets.

"This order book is scheduled for execution over FY27 and FY28, positioning the company for sustained growth momentum over the next two fiscal years," the company said.

Concor
Nuvama said Concor may face up to 2–4 percentage points impact on EXIM volume growth in the medium term on JNPA connection on DFC. It has a target of Rs 600 on the stock. At the prevailing price, the stock trades at 13.1 times estimated FY28E EV/Ebitda, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 10:14 AM IST
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