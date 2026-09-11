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ITC shares: Systematix stays cautious; prefers Marico, Bikaji Foods, Dodla Dairy

ITC shares: Systematix stays cautious; prefers Marico, Bikaji Foods, Dodla Dairy

ITC259.85(0.21%)

Systematix has kept its target price for ITC unchanged at Rs 290, valuing the stock at 18 times its FY28E price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, in line with its current one-year forward multiple.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 3:35 PM IST
ITC shares: Systematix stays cautious; prefers Marico, Bikaji Foods, Dodla DairyITC is trading at around 18 times its FY28E earnings per share (EPS), according to the brokerage.

Systematix Institutional Equities has maintained a cautious view on ITC Ltd, citing subdued near-term cigarette volume demand and the impact of price lags on profitability. The brokerage expects the stock to remain range-bound in the near term and has assigned a 'Hold' rating.

Systematix has kept its target price for ITC unchanged at Rs 290, valuing the stock at 18 times its FY28E price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, in line with its current one-year forward multiple. ITC is trading at around 18 times its FY28E earnings per share (EPS), according to the brokerage.

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On cigarette volumes, Systematix said demand is currently down 10-15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at both distributor and retailer levels. The decline is sharper in the Kings’ 84mm segment, where volumes are down 20-25 per cent, compared with a 7-8 per cent decline in the DSFT 64mm and Regular 69mm segments.

According to the brokerage, distributors attributed the demand weakness to the backlash from frequent and irregular price hikes and lower consumption frequency.

Systematix said cigarette demand had shown some stabilisation in April, with volumes recovering, but fresh price increases between May and August again affected the market and increased demand volatility.

Against this backdrop, the brokerage said it prefers select alternatives in the consumer staples segment, including Marico Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Dodla Dairy Ltd. It has assigned 'Buy' ratings to the three stocks, with target prices of Rs 990, Rs 740 and Rs 1,295, respectively.

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Systematix has also recommended 'Buy' calls on Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Foods and Patanjali Foods, with target prices of Rs 510, Rs 1,045, Rs 680 and Rs 580, respectively.

Among other consumer stocks, the brokerage has a 'Hold' rating on Britannia Industries, CCL Products, Colgate-Palmolive India, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Prataap Snacks and Tata Consumer Products. Their respective target prices are Rs 6,035, Rs 1,290, Rs 2,080, Rs 2,205, Rs 1,620, Rs 1,045 and Rs 1,245.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 2:26 PM IST
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