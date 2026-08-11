Copper stock with 787% returns and stellar Q1 earnings is down 31% from record high

Shares of Hindustan Copper ended 2% lower at Rs 526.75 apiece on Monday after the Q1 earnings against Rs 536.10 apiece in the previous close. The stock hit a record high of Rs 759.20 on January 29, 2026.

The multibagger has delivered 255% returns in three years and zoomed 787% in ten years.

Hindustan Copper reported a strong improvement in operating profitability during the June quarter, with EBITDA surging 139% year-on-year to Rs 508 crore, compared with Rs 212 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The sharp rise in operating earnings was also reflected in the company’s margins. EBITDA margin increased to 54.19% in the first quarter, up from 41.05% a year earlier, according to consolidated financial data.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. Established in 1967, it is the only vertically integrated copper producer in India, involved in every stage of the value chain from mining and beneficiation to smelting, refining, and casting of refined copper into downstream products.