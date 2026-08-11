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Copper stock with 787% returns and stellar Q1 earnings is down 31% from record high

Copper stock with 787% returns and stellar Q1 earnings is down 31% from record high

The multibagger stock has delivered 255% returns in three years and zoomed 787% in ten years.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 9:08 AM IST
Copper stock with 787% returns and stellar Q1 earnings is down 31% from record highQ1 net profit fell 20% from Rs 444.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Shares of state-owned copper producer Hindustan Copper have zoomed 122% in a year with the company reporting a strong set of Q1 earnings. Net profit rose 162% to Rs 352 crore in comparison with Rs 134 crore in the same period a year earlier. However, profit fell 20% from Rs 444.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

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Revenue rose 81% to Rs 937 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 516 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed due to a rise in copper prices.

Shares of Hindustan Copper ended 2% lower at Rs 526.75 apiece on Monday after the Q1 earnings against Rs 536.10 apiece in the previous close. The stock hit a record high of Rs 759.20 on January 29, 2026.

The multibagger has delivered 255% returns in three years and zoomed 787% in ten years.

Hindustan Copper reported a strong improvement in operating profitability during the June quarter, with EBITDA surging 139% year-on-year to Rs 508 crore, compared with Rs 212 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The sharp rise in operating earnings was also reflected in the company’s margins. EBITDA margin increased to 54.19% in the first quarter, up from 41.05% a year earlier, according to consolidated financial data.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. Established in 1967, it is the only vertically integrated copper producer in India, involved in every stage of the value chain from mining and beneficiation to smelting, refining, and casting of refined copper into downstream products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 9:08 AM IST
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