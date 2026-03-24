As Indian investors are under the weather due to the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran, BT TV spoke to Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at TRUST Mutual Fund. Vora advised investors not to do anything and sit on the fence during these trying times on Dalal Street. Investors should stay with asset allocation, he said.

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However, those hoping to ride the current volatility and uncertainty in the market can opt for systematic transfer plans (STPs). If investors are young enough and have risk appetite, they can also opt for a weekly SIP instead of monthly SIP. But Vora cautions against infusing large chunks of money into such SIPs or STPs.

"So, if at all you want to kind of do some kind of a timing and take advantage if you are young enough, if you have the risk appetite, you can go for systematic transfer plans where you park money into an overnight fund or a liquid fund or an arbitrage fund and switch depending on the market situation. Instead of a monthly SIP, you can have a weekly kind of a systematic transfer plan," said Vora.

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"Those kind of tactical things you can do in certain crisis. But there again, I would not recommend it for a large chunk of the portfolio. For a small sum, for a smaller part of the portfolio or little bit of extra topping up, you could do that," added Vora.

On the outlook of Nifty, Vora said, "That is purely a function, of how long the crisis lasts. If the crisis ends soon enough, then it will bottom out irrespective of valuations, but if the crisis drags on and oil prices remain above $100 per barrel for a longer period of time, we continue to see disruptions in gas supply, fertilizer supply, etc., then you will see the slow alteration of earnings and markets can then have a grind downwards even from current levels. It is not really about the absolute levels, but the direction and the rate of change of news that is more important at this point in time."

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Sensex and Nifty are down 13% each this year amid US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements and the ongoing US and Iran war. Amid the ongoing correction, Indian investors have lost nearly Rs 50 lakh crore in the current year even as the correction and volatility in the market seems far from over.