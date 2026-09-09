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Craftsman Automation stock offers buy-on-dips opportunity, says analyst; shares price target

Craftsman Automation stock offers buy-on-dips opportunity, says analyst; shares price target

Craftsman Automation remains a strong long-term stock idea, with analysts highlighting its business quality, consistent outperformance, and attractive chart formation, said

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 4:07 PM IST
Craftsman Automation stock offers buy-on-dips opportunity, says analyst; shares price target Recommended accumulation zone is Rs 11,000 to Rs 10,000 on any broader market correction.

Craftsman Automation Ltd has emerged as a preferred buy-on-dips idea for investors with a one-to-two-year horizon, with market expert Ratnesh Goel flagging the stock as a fundamentally strong name that continues to outperform even in a volatile market backdrop. His advice is clear: wait for a correction-led entry to improve the risk-reward equation rather than chase the stock at elevated levels. The auto components stock ended 3.89% higher at Rs 11885.90 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 31,008 crore.

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Strong setup, but entry discipline matters

Goel said Craftsman Automation is showing a favourable buying opportunity on the charts, underpinned by a healthy business profile and sustained relative strength. “The stock has a good formation. Its is a very good company. It is showing continous outperformance,” he said, underscoring both technical and business confidence in the stock.

That combination is particularly notable at a time when the broader market has remained choppy, with investors navigating sharp intraday swings and sector-specific weakness. In such an environment, stocks that continue to outperform often attract premium valuations, making entry price discipline even more important.

Where investors should look to buy

For investors looking to initiate fresh positions, Goel advised patience. He said the stock becomes more attractive if a broader market correction pulls it into the Rs 11,000 to Rs 10,500- Rs 10,000 zone. According to him, buying at those levels would ensure that the “risk reward ratio is good,” or that the trade offers a more favourable balance between downside risk and upside potential.

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The recommendation reflects a broader investing principle that is especially relevant in uncertain markets: quality stocks remain worth tracking, but returns are often shaped by the discipline of entry. Rather than buying momentum blindly, investors are being advised to accumulate on weakness.

Upside potential over the medium term

On the upside, Goel sees Craftsman Automation heading towards Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 over the medium term.

The call also fits into the broader tone of the market discussion, where stock-specific opportunities were seen as more compelling than index-level aggression. With benchmark indices under pressure and experts advocating caution on the broader market, selective ideas such as Craftsman Automation stand out for investors willing to wait for the right entry point.

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For now, the message is straightforward: Craftsman Automation remains on the watchlist as a quality outperformer, but the smarter strategy may be to buy the dip, not the spike.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 4:07 PM IST
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