Craftsman Automation stock offers buy-on-dips opportunity, says analyst; shares price target

Goel said Craftsman Automation is showing a favourable buying opportunity on the charts, underpinned by a healthy business profile and sustained relative strength. “The stock has a good formation. Its is a very good company. It is showing continous outperformance,” he said, underscoring both technical and business confidence in the stock.

That combination is particularly notable at a time when the broader market has remained choppy, with investors navigating sharp intraday swings and sector-specific weakness. In such an environment, stocks that continue to outperform often attract premium valuations, making entry price discipline even more important.

Where investors should look to buy

For investors looking to initiate fresh positions, Goel advised patience. He said the stock becomes more attractive if a broader market correction pulls it into the Rs 11,000 to Rs 10,500- Rs 10,000 zone. According to him, buying at those levels would ensure that the “risk reward ratio is good,” or that the trade offers a more favourable balance between downside risk and upside potential.

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The recommendation reflects a broader investing principle that is especially relevant in uncertain markets: quality stocks remain worth tracking, but returns are often shaped by the discipline of entry. Rather than buying momentum blindly, investors are being advised to accumulate on weakness.

Upside potential over the medium term

On the upside, Goel sees Craftsman Automation heading towards Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 over the medium term.

The call also fits into the broader tone of the market discussion, where stock-specific opportunities were seen as more compelling than index-level aggression. With benchmark indices under pressure and experts advocating caution on the broader market, selective ideas such as Craftsman Automation stand out for investors willing to wait for the right entry point.

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For now, the message is straightforward: Craftsman Automation remains on the watchlist as a quality outperformer, but the smarter strategy may be to buy the dip, not the spike.