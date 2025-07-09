Crizac shares deliver a decent listing pop; stock list at 15% premium

Shares of Crizac made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the B2B education platform was listed at Rs 281.05 on NSE, a premium of 14.71 per cent over its issue price of Rs 245 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 14.29 per cent over its given issue price at Rs 280 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, the listing has been slightly below the expected line. Ahead of its listing, shares of Crizac were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40-42 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 16-17 per cent to the investors.

The IPO of Crizac ran for bidding between July 02 and July 04. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 233-245 per share with a lot size of 61 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 860 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3,51,02,040 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 59.82 times, fetching more than 19.21 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 134.35 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors were subscribed 76.15 times and 10.24 times, respectively.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2011, Kolkata-based Crizac is a B2B education platform for agents and global institutions of higher education offering international student recruitment solutions to global institutions of higher education in the United Kingdom, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Equirus Capital was the sole book-running lead manager of the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) served as the registrar for the issue.