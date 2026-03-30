Cummins, Bharat Forge, Kalyan Jewellers, Oil India: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday ahead of a volatile trading session on the back of rising bond yields and weak global sentiments over FII selling, rupee depreciation and geopolitical concerns. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,690 points, or 2.25 per cent, to close at 73,583.22, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 486.85 points, or 2.09 per cent, to end at 22,819.60.

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Select buzzing stocks including Bharat Forge Ltd, Cummins India, Oil India Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Cummins India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,900-5,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,450

Cummins India Ltd is exhibiting a bullish continuation setup after breaking out of a classic flag and pole pattern, indicating resumption of the prior uptrend. The breakout is further reinforced by a successful retest of the earlier breakout zone above Rs 4,550, confirming it as a strong demand area. Price continues to trade above key moving averages with positive EMA alignment, reflecting sustained momentum. The broader structure remains intact with higher highs and higher lows. RSI is holding in the bullish zone, while stable volumes post retest suggest absorption of supply, supporting further upside potential. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of 4620-4650 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 4,900-5,000 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 4,450 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



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Kalyan Jewellers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 425-440 | Stop Loss: Rs 365

Kalyan Jewellers is showing early signs of trend reversal, with a strong close above the 21-day EMA, indicating improving short term momentum. The stock is sustaining above a key support zone, reflecting buyer strength at lower levels. A confirmed breakout from a falling channel, supported by a strong green candle and above average volume, suggests fresh accumulation and potential upside continuation. RSI is also stabilizing, hinting at strengthening momentum. One can consider initiating long positions around Rs 391, keeping a stop loss at Rs 360 to manage downside risk. On the upside, immediate targets are placed at Rs 430 and Rs 443 as the bullish structure develops further. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 387-390 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 425-440 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 364 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



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Bharat Forge | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980-2,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,570

Bharat Forge is displaying signs of stability after a corrective phase, sustaining above the 55-day EMA, which highlights underlying strength in the trend. The price has successfully retested the Fibonacci 0.5 retracement level, attracted strong buying interest and indicating demand at lower levels. RSI is holding within the 40-50 zone, suggesting a base formation and improving momentum. The overall structure points toward accumulation with a potential shift back to an upward move. Entry is placed at Rs 1,730, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,634, while the upside target stands at Rs 1,850 in the near term. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 1,720-1,740 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 1,980-2,050 in the short term. A stop loss below Rs 1,570 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



Oil India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 525-540 | Stop Loss: Rs 450

Oil India is maintaining a strong uptrend, sustaining above both the 21 day and 55-day EMA, indicating continued bullish momentum. The price action reflects higher highs and higher lows, supported by consistent buying on dips. Recent consolidation near the highs suggests accumulation before a potential breakout. Volume expansion during upward moves further confirms strength in the trend. RSI is holding above the 50 zone, indicating positive momentum and scope for further upside. The overall structure remains constructive, with entry at Rs 483, a stop loss at Rs 461, and an upside target of Rs 515 in the near term. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 478-482, with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 525-540 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 450 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside