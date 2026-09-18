Cupid, Avalon, Pine Labs, ACME Solar, Groww, Belrise: FTSE rebalancing, inflow preview

Stocks such as Meesho, Lenskart, Infosys, Groww and Bharti Airtel are expected to see increase in weights, which could result in $58.81 million passive inflows, as per Nuvama.

ICICI Prudential AMC, Adani Enterprises, Belrise Industries, IndusInd Bank, Cochin Shipyard and JSW Infra are other stocks likely to see weight rise.

Whirlpool of India, Bata India and Relaxo Footwears are likely to see exclusion from FSTE All World index but are expected to see insignificant outflows. Route Mobile, Rajesh Exports and Orient Cement may be excluded from All Cap index, Nuvama suggested.

Meanwhile, Biocon, Wipro, Aadhar Housing Finance, Star Health, Metro Brands and IndiaMART are expected to see cut in weights due to FTSE rebalancing.