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Cupid, NTPC Green, NTPC, Raymond Realty, HAL shares: Key technical levels to watch

Cupid, NTPC Green, NTPC, Raymond Realty, HAL shares: Key technical levels to watch

NTPCGREEN91.43(0.49%)

From a technical standpoint, the market expert advised holding NTPC Green with a strict stop-loss of Rs 85.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 5:20 PM IST
Cupid, NTPC Green, NTPC, Raymond Realty, HAL shares: Key technical levels to watchCupid has been moving higher while forming a higher-top, higher-bottom pattern, according to LKP Securities' Rupak De.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, in an interaction with Business Today, said 24,000 remains a key support level for benchmark Nifty50. The market expert also shared views on select stocks, including NTPC Green Energy Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Cupid Ltd, Raymond Realty Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

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NTPC Green Energy

From a technical standpoint, De advised holding NTPC Green with a strict stop-loss of Rs 85, noting that a break below this level could weaken the stock's momentum.

NTPC

NTPC's stock is appearing weak in the short term, De said. He suggested investors adopt a 'buy-on-dips' approach for the counter, with a stop-loss of Rs 300.

Cupid

Cupid has been moving higher while forming a higher-top, higher-bottom pattern, according to De. He said the stock is showing an ascending chart pattern.

"At current levels, the stock can be entered with a stop-loss of Rs 274. Below that, one should take an exit," he added.

As long as the stock holds above Rs 274, De expects it could move towards the Rs 300-plus level.

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Raymond Realty

The short-term trend for Raymond Realty remains weak, De said. He recommended maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 565 and exiting the stock if it falls below that level.

"If it does not fall below Rs 565 and moves beyond Rs 585, then there is a possibility that the stock moves towards Rs 620-640 in the short term," he also stated.

HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics is looking good on charts, according to De. He recommended a 'buy-on-dips' strategy with a stop loss of Rs 4,800.

"As long as it is not falling below Rs 4,800, there is a chance that the stock might move towards Rs 6,000 in the short to medium term," he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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