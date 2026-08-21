Cupid, NTPC Green, NTPC, Raymond Realty, HAL shares: Key technical levels to watch

From a technical standpoint, De advised holding NTPC Green with a strict stop-loss of Rs 85, noting that a break below this level could weaken the stock's momentum.

NTPC

NTPC's stock is appearing weak in the short term, De said. He suggested investors adopt a 'buy-on-dips' approach for the counter, with a stop-loss of Rs 300.

Cupid

Cupid has been moving higher while forming a higher-top, higher-bottom pattern, according to De. He said the stock is showing an ascending chart pattern.

"At current levels, the stock can be entered with a stop-loss of Rs 274. Below that, one should take an exit," he added.

As long as the stock holds above Rs 274, De expects it could move towards the Rs 300-plus level.

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Raymond Realty

The short-term trend for Raymond Realty remains weak, De said. He recommended maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 565 and exiting the stock if it falls below that level.

"If it does not fall below Rs 565 and moves beyond Rs 585, then there is a possibility that the stock moves towards Rs 620-640 in the short term," he also stated.

HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics is looking good on charts, according to De. He recommended a 'buy-on-dips' strategy with a stop loss of Rs 4,800.

"As long as it is not falling below Rs 4,800, there is a chance that the stock might move towards Rs 6,000 in the short to medium term," he said.