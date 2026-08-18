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Cupid promoter buys Rs 163 cr worth shares in this listed firm; stock hits upper circuit

Cupid promoter buys Rs 163 cr worth shares in this listed firm; stock hits upper circuit

STYLEBAAZA402.65(4.99%)

Data released after market hours showed Halwasiya buying 45 lakh shares in the listed firm at Rs 362 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 162.90 crore.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:10 AM IST
Cupid promoter buys Rs 163 cr worth shares in this listed firm; stock hits upper circuitOn Tuesday, shares of Cupid fell 1.88 per cent to Rs 262.30. According to shareholding data available with the BSE, Halwasiya held 44,76,22,150 shares, representing a 33.29 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Baazar Style Retail Ltd on Tuesday hit their 5 per cent upper circuit limit for the third straight session, with the stock seeing fresh buying interest after Cupid promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired shares worth nearly Rs 163 crore through a block deal on Monday.

Data released after market hours showed Halwasiya buying 45 lakh Baazar Style Retail shares at Rs 362 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 162.90 crore. On the selling side was promoter Bhagwan Prasad, who sold 15 lakh shares at Rs 362 apiece. Shreyans Surana and Sidharth Surana, two other promoters in Baazar Style Retail, also offloaded 21 lakh and 9 lakh shares, respectively, at Rs 362 apiece.

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On Tuesday, shares of Cupid fell 1.88 per cent to Rs 262.30. Despite this, the multibagger stock is up 664.18 per cent in the past one year. According to shareholding data available with the BSE, Halwasiya held 44,76,22,150 shares, representing a 33.29 per cent stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

Halwasiya's investment in Baazar Style Retail, a value fashion and lifestyle retailer with a presence across eastern India, has drawn investor attention given his position as the promoter of Cupid.

Cupid, a consumer wellness and personal care company, recently raised its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725-750 crore and profit guidance to Rs 210-225 crore. The upgraded outlook was backed by a strong order book, sustained momentum in its international B2B healthcare business and continued expansion of its Consumer Healthcare and FMCG portfolio.

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The company said the revised guidance reflected its confidence in delivering strong growth in the rest of FY27, supported by manufacturing capacity expansion, healthy order visibility, operating leverage and strategic initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth.

For the June quarter, Cupid reported a 194 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in the year-ago period. Total income surged 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore from Rs 64.75 crore.

Ebitda rose 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded by 1,127 basis points to 39 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 10:10 AM IST
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