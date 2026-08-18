Cupid promoter buys Rs 163 cr worth shares in this listed firm; stock hits upper circuit

On Tuesday, shares of Cupid fell 1.88 per cent to Rs 262.30. Despite this, the multibagger stock is up 664.18 per cent in the past one year. According to shareholding data available with the BSE, Halwasiya held 44,76,22,150 shares, representing a 33.29 per cent stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

Halwasiya's investment in Baazar Style Retail, a value fashion and lifestyle retailer with a presence across eastern India, has drawn investor attention given his position as the promoter of Cupid.

Cupid, a consumer wellness and personal care company, recently raised its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725-750 crore and profit guidance to Rs 210-225 crore. The upgraded outlook was backed by a strong order book, sustained momentum in its international B2B healthcare business and continued expansion of its Consumer Healthcare and FMCG portfolio.

Advertisement

The company said the revised guidance reflected its confidence in delivering strong growth in the rest of FY27, supported by manufacturing capacity expansion, healthy order visibility, operating leverage and strategic initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth.

For the June quarter, Cupid reported a 194 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in the year-ago period. Total income surged 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore from Rs 64.75 crore.

Ebitda rose 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded by 1,127 basis points to 39 per cent.