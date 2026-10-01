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Cupid shares rise after strong Q2 expectations, revised FY27 guidance | Multibagger stock

Cupid shares rise after strong Q2 expectations, revised FY27 guidance | Multibagger stock

CUPID310.15(0.48%)

Cupid shares rose 0.77 per cent to hit a high a fresh record high of Rs 314 on BSE.  The stock is up 257.60 per cent in the past six months.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:29 AM IST
Cupid shares rise after strong Q2 expectations, revised FY27 guidance | Multibagger stockCupid said the growth would be driven by sustained momentum across key business verticals and improved visibility across domestic and international markets.

Multibagger stock Cupid Ltd gained nearly 1 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the manufacturer and supplier of male condoms, female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly and IVD kits revised upward its FY27 outlook, citing expectations of strong September quarter business momentum sustaining through the third and fourth quarters of FY27.

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Cupid rose 0.77 per cent to hit a high a fresh record high of Rs 314 on BSE.  The stock is up 257.60 per cent in the past six months.

For the September quarter, net sales are expected to cross Rs 200 crore, while FY27 revenue guidance has been raised to Rs 800 crore. Net profit guidance now stands at Rs 250 crore, Cupid informed the NSE and BSE. The company said the growth would be driven by sustained momentum across key business verticals and improved visibility across domestic and international markets.

The outlook was also revised upward amid continued expansion of its domestic FMCG business, progress towards the imminent operationalisation of the Palava facility, and sustained growth across the company’s healthcare and personal care portfolio.

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Cupid's Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio includes fragrance products such s Eau De Parfums, Deodorants and Pocket Perfumes. Its  personal care products include hair removal sprays, face wash, hair & body oils and toilet sanitizers.

Cupid also noted that it has approved the conversion of up to 30 lakh warrants of Baazar Style Retail Limited into an equivalent number of equity shares at Rs 328.25 per share.

The company received in-principle approval for a manufacturing venture in South Africa, with the proposed facility aimed at supporting local manufacturing and creating a platform for expansion across Africa and international markets.

“The South African manufacturing initiative will adopt an asset-light model, combining Cupid’s manufacturing expertise with local partner support to create a platform for institutional procurement and wider African market expansion,” it said.

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Cupid said it has strengthened its strategic healthcare partnership with GII Healthcare Investment Limited through an additional $5 million follow-on investment. “Cupid continues to strengthen its healthcare and Personal Care platform, with an expanding FMCG portfolio and manufacturing capabilities supporting both international B2B healthcare and domestic consumer businesses,” it said.

During the September quarter, Cupid shares were included in the BSE Group ‘A’, NIFTY Small Cap 250 and the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:25 AM IST
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