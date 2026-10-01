Cupid shares rise after strong Q2 expectations, revised FY27 guidance | Multibagger stock

For the September quarter, net sales are expected to cross Rs 200 crore, while FY27 revenue guidance has been raised to Rs 800 crore. Net profit guidance now stands at Rs 250 crore, Cupid informed the NSE and BSE. The company said the growth would be driven by sustained momentum across key business verticals and improved visibility across domestic and international markets.

The outlook was also revised upward amid continued expansion of its domestic FMCG business, progress towards the imminent operationalisation of the Palava facility, and sustained growth across the company’s healthcare and personal care portfolio.

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Cupid's Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio includes fragrance products such s Eau De Parfums, Deodorants and Pocket Perfumes. Its personal care products include hair removal sprays, face wash, hair & body oils and toilet sanitizers.

Cupid also noted that it has approved the conversion of up to 30 lakh warrants of Baazar Style Retail Limited into an equivalent number of equity shares at Rs 328.25 per share.

The company received in-principle approval for a manufacturing venture in South Africa, with the proposed facility aimed at supporting local manufacturing and creating a platform for expansion across Africa and international markets.

“The South African manufacturing initiative will adopt an asset-light model, combining Cupid’s manufacturing expertise with local partner support to create a platform for institutional procurement and wider African market expansion,” it said.

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Cupid said it has strengthened its strategic healthcare partnership with GII Healthcare Investment Limited through an additional $5 million follow-on investment. “Cupid continues to strengthen its healthcare and Personal Care platform, with an expanding FMCG portfolio and manufacturing capabilities supporting both international B2B healthcare and domestic consumer businesses,” it said.

During the September quarter, Cupid shares were included in the BSE Group ‘A’, NIFTY Small Cap 250 and the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index.