Cupid shares tank 20%, recover 14% from day's low | Multibagger stock

Baazar Style Retail Ltd, another listed stock jumped 5 per cent to Rs 384.45 amid a block deal. The counter saw 45,00,000 shares worth Rs 162.90 crore changing hands at Rs 362 apiece earlier today. This was 5.3 per cent of the total outstanding shares. Buyers and sellers were not immendiately known but a CNBC TV-18 report suggested Cupid's Aditya Halwasiya likely buyer in block deal.

Advertisement

Shareholding data available with BSE suggested that Halwasiya held 44,76,22,150 shares, or 33.29 per cent, stake in Cupid at the end of June quarter.

Cupid, a consumer wellness and personal care company, has enhanced its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725-750 crore in revenue and profit guidance to Rs 210- 225 crore, supported by a strong order book, sustained momentum across its international B2B healthcare business and continued expansion of its Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio.

The revised outlook reflects management's confidence in delivering strong performance through the remainder of FY27, supported by manufacturing expansion, healthy order visibility, operating leverage and multiple strategic initiatives to drive sustainable long-term growth.

For the June quarter, the company reported 194 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 44.15 crore compared with Rs 15.01 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total Income for the quarter soared 142 per cent to Rs 156.98 crore from Rs 64.75 crore YoY. EBITDA rose 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore while EBITDA margin advanced 1127 basis points to 39 per cent.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, during its quarterly result release, the company said it expects sizeable orders across its IVD Kits portfolio from multiple state governments in India, along with significant international opportunities following the receipt of CE certifications. Several opportunities are in the final stages of the award process, providing a strong near-term growth pipeline.

During FY26, the Company's Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio contributed revenue of Rs 121.61 crore, comprising domestic sales of male and female condoms, IVD kits, personal lubricants and newly launched FMCG products, including Rs 84.26 crore from the newly launched FMCG portfolio.