Chipmaker CXMT shares soar 466% in Shanghai debut, becomes China's most valuable listed co

Shares of chipmaker Changxin Technology Group, or CXMT, surged nearly 466 per cent on Monday on their debut on Shanghai’s tech-heavy STAR Market, making it the most valuable China-listed company. The Hefei-based firm had raised 57.92 billion yuan ($8.6 billion) after pricing its initial public offering at 8.66 yuan per share, making it Asia’s biggest listing so far this year.
CXMT shares closed at 49 yuan, giving the company a market capitalisation of about 3.3 trillion yuan and taking it past Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which had a market value of 2.6 trillion yuan. The listing comes as the company has drawn increased attention following reports earlier this month that Apple has begun testing the Chinese chipmaker’s DRAM for devices sold in China.