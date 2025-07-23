Business Today
Cyient DLM shares sink over 8% post Q1 earnings

Cyient DLM reported a 29.6% decline in net profit for Q1 FY26, causing shares to decline 8% to ₹466.05. Despite a 25% rise in EBITDA, the stock remains down over 30% YTD.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025 1:00 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Shares fell 8% on July 23 amid profit concerns
  • Revenue grew 8% year-on-year to ₹278 crore
  • Net profit dropped 29.6% to ₹7.5 crore in Q1 FY26

Shares of Cyient DLM Ltd., a recent spinoff from Cyient Ltd., slipped 8.5% following the release of its first quarter FY26 results. The stock fell 8.5% to Rs 440.20 against the previous close of Rs 481.20 on BSE. The company announced an 8% year-on-year revenue increase to ₹278 crore, led by the completion of a large order in FY25 and contributions from recent acquisitions. However, this revenue growth was overshadowed by a decline in net profit.

Advertisement

Cyient DLM's Q1 earnings show a 29.6% year-on-year decrease in net profit, dropping to ₹7.5 crore from ₹10.6 crore the previous year. This decline was largely due to reduced other income following the deployment of IPO proceeds and the non-cash amortisation of intangibles resulting from acquisitions. Despite the net profit fall, the company reported a 25% increase in EBITDA to ₹25 crore, supported by a marginal rise in operating volumes, highlighting some operational efficiencies amid financial challenges.

The company's performance underscored both challenges and successes, with the operating margin expanding from 7.8% to 9%, aided by a favourable mix. Yet, these efforts were insufficient to offset the net profit decline driven by strategic financial adjustments. As stakeholders evaluate the company's strategic responses, its ability to adapt post-IPO and navigate through its financial landscape will be key to its future performance.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 12:58 PM IST
