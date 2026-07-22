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Cyient DLM shares rally 18% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Cyient DLM shares rally 18% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Cyient DLM shares surged 18% after strong Q1 FY27 results and a record order book. Check the latest brokerage ratings, target prices and whether to buy, sell or hold the stock.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 1:16 PM IST
Cyient DLM shares rally 18% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?The stock has zoomed more than 175 per cent from its 52-week lows at Rs 264.95 hit nearly four-months ago on March 30, 2026.

Shares of Cyient DLM Ltd surged as much as 18 per cent to hit its 52-week high during the trading session on Wednesday after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 and a record order book for the company. However, brokerage firms have a mixed view on the counter.
 

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Cyient DLM Q1 results
Cyient DLM reported more than a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.3 crore, while revenue from operations grew 34.3 per cent YoY to Rs 373.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. The electronics manufacturing services company's order book reached Rs 2,598.9 crore, with margins expanding 147 basis points to 10.5 per cent for the quarter.
 

Cyient DLM share price
Following the announcement of Q1 results, shares of Cyient DLM surged 17.8 per cent to Rs 733.90 on Wednesday, with its market capitalization nearing Rs 6,000 crore mark. The stock has zoomed more than 175 per cent from its 52-week lows at Rs 264.95 hit nearly four-months ago on March 30, 2026.


Cyient DLM target prices
Cyient DLM delivered a strong start to FY27. It ended the quarter with a record order book of Rs 2,600 crore and a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.5 times, providing strong revenue visibility ahead. While management has refrained from providing specific revenue growth guidance for FY27, it expects order momentum to remain robust, supported by continued growth, said PL Capital. 

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"It is expanding into aI data Centres, Robotics and Semiconductor Equipment, leveraging its high-reliability electronics manufacturing capabilities, while its B2S business is expected to support further margin expansion. We estimate FY26-28E revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 31.4 per cent, 38.4 per cent and 34.1 per cent with margin expansion of 110bps," it added with a 'hold' rating and a target price of Rs 635.

To recall, Cyient DLM launched its maiden offering three years ago, in July 2023. The company sold its shares of Rs 265 apeice, raising a total of Rs 592 crore from its IPO. The stock has delivered multibagger returns for the investors since its listing as well.

Cyient DLM started FY27 on a strong note with a healthy order book, reinforcing confidence in its growth trajectory. It is entering a multiyear growth phase, supported by a ramp-up in aerospace programs; increasing contributions from higher-margin box-build and B2S offerings, and c) expansion into AI infrastructure, robotics and semiconductor equipment, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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"We expect FY27 to mark the beginning of an accelerated earnings growth cycle, supported by operating leverage, an improving product mix and rising contributions from high-value engineering-led programs. We estimate a CAGR of 27 per cent, 40 per cent and 67 per cent in revenue, ebitda and adjusted PAT over FY26-28E. We reiterate our 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 800," it adds.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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