Cyient shares may climb 27% in 6 months? what technical charts suggest

An analyst from Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers has suggested to buy Cyient shares for up to 27 per cent upside in the next 6-month period. The technical analysts is positive on the pattern formation of the counter as the stock is approaching a key technical inflection zone, suggesting a potential reversal from its current downtrend.

Cyient is entering a crucial technical zone where multiple indicators point toward a potential trend reversal. A powerful alignment of time cycles, Fibonacci ratios, and chart structure signals a high-probability turning point, said Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

The stock is aligning with a 34-week time cycle, a key Fibonacci number. In harmonic trading, such time-based synchronizations often mark the beginning or end of major trends—making this confluence especially significant, the analyst added in his report.

Shares of Cyient Ltd jumped nearly 3.90 per cent to Rs 1,291.70 during the trading session on Wednesday, with a total market capitalization of close to Rs 14,300 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 1,243.20 on Tuesday. The stock is down 40 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 2,156.35, hit in September 2024.

"Cyient has confirmed a breakout from a bullish Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern on the daily chart, a textbook reversal formation. Based on this breakout, we recommend a long position in the Rs 1,240–1,280 zone, with a target of Rs 1,600 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,080. This setup offers a favorable risk-reward backed by strong technical structure," Patel added.

Cyient reported a 39.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in its net profit at Rs 170.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while its revenue fell 0.9 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,909.2 crore. Its Ebit margins improved to 12.30 per cent. The midcap IT firm company board declared a dividend of Rs 14 per share. However, the company withheld its guidance citing uncertain demand.

Management is taking corrective measures aimed at simplifying company structure by spinning off the semiconductor business; branching out the sustainability vertical; and starting a new GCC dedicated business unit, said ICICI Securities. With new management at the helm and prevailing economic uncertainties, these steps will likely take time to have any positive impact, it said with a 'hold' rating and a target price of Rs 1,190.

The company stopped providing guidance, albeit temporarily, citing the transition to new leadership, need for greater clarity on macros, and ongoing evolution of the newly established semicon business, said Emkay Global Financial Services. "We cut FY26/27E EPS, given the Q4 miss. We maintain 'reduce' rating, cutting our target price to Rs 1,270," it said.

Delayed or paused projects in aerospace and manufacturing also contributed to the subdued performance, aligning with the broader macro caution and tariff-related uncertainty. Deal closures in Q2 may be slower, but awarded deals are expected to proceed with a minor shift in schedule, said Antique Stock Broking, which has a 'buy' rating on the stock.

"It expects the margin to stabilize at around 15% over 24 months with continued cost control framework, wage commitments, and more outcome-focused investment. Due to weak exit in 4QFY25 results, we reduce our FY26/ 27 EPS estimates by 6 per cent and reduce Cyient's DET business forward PE multiple to 20 times leading to a reduction in target to Rs 1,675, it said.