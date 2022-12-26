D-Street rally in numbers: Investors gain Rs 6.3 lakh crore; 55 shares hit 52-week high

Sensex rallied over 900 points in Monday’s session, rebounding after four straight sessions of fall. Nifty too gained 250 pts in the first session of this week, reflecting positive investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

The current rally comes after a broad-based selloff on Friday when Sensex ended 981 points or 1.61 per cent lower to close at 59,845, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 321 points or 1.77 per cent down to settle at 17,807.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers:

Investor wealth rises by Rs 6.3 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, climbed Rs 6.3 lakh crore to Rs 278.42 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 272.12 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Axis Bank and Tata Motors contributed to the rally.

55 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 55 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 208 shares hit their 52-week low on BSE.

Market breadth in green

Out of 3,756 stocks, 2881 stocks were trading in the green. Only 740 stocks fell while 135 stocks remained unchanged.

Banks, capital goods and metal shares top gainers

Banking, capital goods, metal, oil and gas and IT stocks led the rally on Dalal Street today. BSE bankex, capital goods, metal, oil and gas and IT indices zoomed 1106 points, 688 pts, 470 pts, 346 pts, and 355 pts, respectively. On the other hand, pharma shares capped the gains with BSE healthcare index falling 87 points to 23,179.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 706.84 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 3,398.98 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

