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Dabur India: NCLT approves Sesa Care merger; check stock reaction

Dabur India: NCLT approves Sesa Care merger; check stock reaction

DABUR384.20(0.39%)

Dabur India said the NCLT, at its hearing held on September 24, 2026, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sesa Care with Dabur India. The approval is subject to completion of the necessary statutory filings and other formalities.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Dabur India: NCLT approves Sesa Care merger; check stock reactionThe merger was first announced in October 2024.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were last seen trading marginally lower in Friday's trade after the company said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, approved the merger of Sesa Care Private Ltd with the company.

Dabur India said the NCLT, at its hearing held on September 24, 2026, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sesa Care with Dabur India. The approval is subject to completion of the necessary statutory filings and other formalities.

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At the latest check, Dabur India shares were trading 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 384.40.

The merger was first announced in October 2024. Sesa Care operates in the Ayurvedic hair care segment and owns the Sesa brand. According to Dabur India, the integration will add a premium Ayurvedic brand to its existing hair care portfolio.

Commenting on the development, Dabur India Global CEO Mohit Malhotra said, "The NCLT approval is an important milestone in our journey with Sesa Care. Sesa Care is a premium brand with strong Ayurvedic credentials and complements our existing hair care portfolio well. We see significant potential in bringing the two businesses together and building Sesa Care into a stronger and larger brand."

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Dabur India Executive Director and Group Head of Corporate Strategy Abhinav Dhall said the integration is aligned with the company's long-term strategy of strengthening its portfolio and tapping newer growth opportunities.

"We will look to leverage Dabur India’s extensive distribution network, category expertise and access to key international markets to expand Sesa Care’s reach and unlock revenue and cost synergies from the combined business," Dhall added.

As part of the transaction, Dabur India had initially acquired 51 per cent of the paid-up Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) of Sesa Care from its existing shareholder, True North.

The scheme had earlier received the requisite approvals from Dabur India's equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at meetings convened under the directions of the NCLT on May 2, 2026. It subsequently received approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.

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The merger will become effective after completion of the necessary statutory filings and other conditions stipulated under the scheme.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 12:47 PM IST
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