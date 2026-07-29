Dabur India Q1 results: Profit up 15% at Rs 591 crore YoY; revenue climbs 11%

Dabur highlighted that it registered double-digit profit growth for the third successive quarter.

The company said, "The quarter underscored the strength of Dabur's diversified portfolio, with each of our three business verticals - Home & Personal Care (HPC), Healthcare and Food & Beverages (F&B) - contributing meaningfully to growth."

Among the business verticals, the Home & Personal Care (HPC) business posted 12.3 per cent growth, while the Food & Beverages (F&B) business grew 7.2 per cent. The Healthcare vertical reported 5.5 per cent growth during the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Dabur's Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said, "The quarter unfolded against a backdrop of persistent inflationary pressures, heightened geopolitical uncertainties in the MENA region, and volatile commodity markets. In this hyperinflationary environment, our disciplined cost management with Project Samriddhi, operational efficiencies and judicious price increases helped report healthy profit growth during the quarter."

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Malhotra added, "Rural demand grew 170 basis points ahead of urban demand in the first quarter, with growth of 6.2% in rural versus 4.6% in urban markets. We believe this reflects a healthy broadening of India's consumption story across urban and rural India. While the consumption landscape is becoming more balanced, rural demand needs to watched especially in view of El-Nino, patchy monsoons and rising inflationary pressures."

The earnings were released after market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Dabur India shares rose 2.06 per cent to close at Rs 433.45.