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Dabur India Q1 results: Profit up 15% at Rs 591 crore YoY; revenue climbs 11%

Dabur India Q1 results: Profit up 15% at Rs 591 crore YoY; revenue climbs 11%

The company's India FMCG business reported 9.5 per cent growth, with underlying volume growth of 5 per cent during the quarter.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 5:44 PM IST
Dabur India Q1 results: Profit up 15% at Rs 591 crore YoY; revenue climbs 11%Dabur highlighted that it registered double-digit profit growth for the third successive quarter.

Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday said it reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 591 crore for the June quarter of FY27, backed by a 10.6 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,761 crore.

The company's India FMCG business reported 9.5 per cent growth, with underlying volume growth of 5 per cent during the quarter.

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Dabur highlighted that it registered double-digit profit growth for the third successive quarter.

The company said, "The quarter underscored the strength of Dabur's diversified portfolio, with each of our three business verticals - Home & Personal Care (HPC), Healthcare and Food & Beverages (F&B) - contributing meaningfully to growth."

Among the business verticals, the Home & Personal Care (HPC) business posted 12.3 per cent growth, while the Food & Beverages (F&B) business grew 7.2 per cent. The Healthcare vertical reported 5.5 per cent growth during the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Dabur's Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said, "The quarter unfolded against a backdrop of persistent inflationary pressures, heightened geopolitical uncertainties in the MENA region, and volatile commodity markets. In this hyperinflationary environment, our disciplined cost management with Project Samriddhi, operational efficiencies and judicious price increases helped report healthy profit growth during the quarter."

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Malhotra added, "Rural demand grew 170 basis points ahead of urban demand in the first quarter, with growth of 6.2% in rural versus 4.6% in urban markets. We believe this reflects a healthy broadening of India's consumption story across urban and rural India. While the consumption landscape is becoming more balanced, rural demand needs to watched especially in view of El-Nino, patchy monsoons and rising inflationary pressures."

The earnings were released after market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Dabur India shares rose 2.06 per cent to close at Rs 433.45.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 5:44 PM IST
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