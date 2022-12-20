Dabur India stock falls 3% after promoters sell stake

Shares of Dabur India slipped over 3% in early trade after promoters of the FMCG firm sold their stake in block deals today. According to reports, 1.9 crore shares of the firm exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 571 apiece, amounting to a total consideration of Rs 1,089 crore.

Subsequently, Dabur India shares slipped 3.28% to Rs 569.40 today against the previous close of Rs 588.75 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened 2.11% lower at Rs 576.30. Dabur India shares are trading higher than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

Stock of Dabur India has gained 2.7 per cent in a year and lost 1.21 per cent in 2022.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 610 on December 7, 2022 and a 52 week low of Rs 482.20 on June 17, 2022.

Total 190.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1087.28 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.01 lakh crore in early trade today.

According to reports, the promoters of the firm were planning to sell the stake at up to four percent discount as against the market price. Goldman Sachs was the broker for the block deal.

The promoter and promoter group of Dabur India, cumulatively held a 67.24 percent stake in the company. The public shareholders held the remaining 32.76 percent stake at the end of September quarter. The Burman family, who are promoters of the company, hold the controlling stake.

In the September quarter, Dabur India reported a net profit of Rs 490.86 crore, 2.85 percent lower against the year-ago period. Revenue, however, surged 6 percent year-on-year in Q2FY23 to Rs 2,986.49 crore.