Dabur Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 8%, revenue at Rs 2,830 crore

FMCG firm Dabur India reported a 8% fall in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Net profit slipped to Rs 320 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 350 crore net profit reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.55% to Rs 2,830 crore.

Dabur India EBITDA slipped 8.6% to Rs 426.82 crore in the last quarter against Rs 466.77 crore on a Y-o-Y basis. Q4 EBITDA margin fell 150 bps to 15.1% in Q4 compared to 16.6% on a YoY basis.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Wednesday. Dabur India shares closed on a flat note at Rs 480.85 in the current session compared to the previous close of Rs 480.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 85,221 crore.