Daljeet Kohli names 2 small-cap stocks to watch; advises due diligence & research

That caution matters. Both names emerged not as broad sector calls, but as examples of businesses that could potentially outperform because of company-specific triggers rather than headline market trends.



Why RACL Geartech stands out

In the wider discussion, Kohli had framed the gears maker as an auto-ancillary company linked to BMW motorcycles, with future approvals seen as a possible growth lever. The larger point was that select ancillary makers can remain insulated from the pressures weighing on the auto sector, including higher interest rates, fuel costs and slowing growth comparisons.

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That reflects a sharper investing lens: avoid sweeping judgments on sectors and instead focus on where product pipelines, customer relationships and execution visibility can still drive earnings momentum.



V-Marc and the SME opportunity

V-Marc, meanwhile, was identified as an SME-listed wire and cable player. During the exchange, the host noted the stock’s sharp rally since its 2022 listing and described it as a multibagger, while also pointing to corporate actions such as a recent bonus issue.

Kohli’s broader thesis suggests that smaller players in the wires and cables space may not face the same competitive pressures as larger incumbents when industry dynamics shift. That makes V-Marc emblematic of a wider small-cap hunting ground where scale is lower, but growth visibility can be sharper.

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Stock-picking over macro noise

The timing of the disclosure is notable. Kohli’s broader market view remains cautious on the macro backdrop, especially after the RBI’s rate hike and persistent global uncertainty. Yet he argued that India remains a “stock picker’s paradise”, where dispersion in returns is wide and alpha lies in identifying businesses delivering on numbers and guidance.

That is why the naming of RACL Geartech and V-Marc matters beyond the stocks themselves. It reinforces a market message increasingly relevant in volatile conditions: in small and mid-caps, the real opportunity may lie less in chasing themes and more in spotting underfollowed companies with specific operating triggers.