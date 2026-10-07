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Daljeet Kohli names 2 small-cap stocks to watch; advises due diligence & research

Daljeet Kohli names 2 small-cap stocks to watch; advises due diligence & research

RACLGEAR1,589.50(0.24%)

Market expert Daljeet Singh Kohli names RACL Geartech and V-Marc India as stocks to research, while stressing that the disclosure is not a buy or sell recommendation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 4:37 PM IST
Daljeet Kohli names 2 small-cap stocks to watch; advises due diligence & researchKohli paired the names with a sharp disclaimer, urging investors to do their own diligence and avoid treating the mention as a buy call.

Market expert Daljeet Singh Kohli has put two niche smaller-company names in the spotlight — RACL Geartech Ltd and V-Marc India Ltd — while reiterating that investors should treat the disclosure as a starting point for research, not a recommendation. In a market grappling with rate-hike anxiety and uneven sectoral performance, the identification of these companies has sharpened attention on the kind of bottom-up ideas that continue to attract interest in the broader market.

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Two names, one clear caveat
When pressed to identify the companies he had referenced earlier, Kohli named “RACL Geartech” as the auto-ancillary play and “V-Marc” as the wire and cable company. But he was equally emphatic about the risk warning, saying, “No recommendation to buy or sell” and asking viewers to “do your own diligence and then take a call.”

That caution matters. Both names emerged not as broad sector calls, but as examples of businesses that could potentially outperform because of company-specific triggers rather than headline market trends.


Why RACL Geartech stands out
In the wider discussion, Kohli had framed the gears maker as an auto-ancillary company linked to BMW motorcycles, with future approvals seen as a possible growth lever. The larger point was that select ancillary makers can remain insulated from the pressures weighing on the auto sector, including higher interest rates, fuel costs and slowing growth comparisons.

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That reflects a sharper investing lens: avoid sweeping judgments on sectors and instead focus on where product pipelines, customer relationships and execution visibility can still drive earnings momentum.


V-Marc and the SME opportunity
V-Marc, meanwhile, was identified as an SME-listed wire and cable player. During the exchange, the host noted the stock’s sharp rally since its 2022 listing and described it as a multibagger, while also pointing to corporate actions such as a recent bonus issue.

Kohli’s broader thesis suggests that smaller players in the wires and cables space may not face the same competitive pressures as larger incumbents when industry dynamics shift. That makes V-Marc emblematic of a wider small-cap hunting ground where scale is lower, but growth visibility can be sharper.

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Stock-picking over macro noise
The timing of the disclosure is notable. Kohli’s broader market view remains cautious on the macro backdrop, especially after the RBI’s rate hike and persistent global uncertainty. Yet he argued that India remains a “stock picker’s paradise”, where dispersion in returns is wide and alpha lies in identifying businesses delivering on numbers and guidance.

That is why the naming of RACL Geartech and V-Marc matters beyond the stocks themselves. It reinforces a market message increasingly relevant in volatile conditions: in small and mid-caps, the real opportunity may lie less in chasing themes and more in spotting underfollowed companies with specific operating triggers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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