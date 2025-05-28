Dalmia Bharat shares close lower amid board's plan to raise funds

Shares of Dalmia Bharat closed 0.95% lower at Rs 2045.50 on the BSE today, despite the company's announcement about a board meeting to consider raising funds. This downturn continues a broader trend for Dalmia Bharat, which has seen its shares decline 23% this year and 12.55% over the past twelve months. The company's market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 38,366 crore. According to Dalmia Bharat, "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, inter-alia to discuss and consider a proposal for obtaining enabling approval for raising of funds from domestic and/or global markets." This move aims to issue equity shares or other financial instruments as per SEBI regulations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dalmia Bharat's announcement comes on the heels of a significant performance by its subsidiary, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, which reported a 126.0% increase in net profit to Rs 206.3 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This surge was supported by record-high sales realisations and robust operational revenue, which rose 35.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,018 crore. The company's EBITDA also experienced a notable rise, increasing by 65.3% to reach Rs 195 crore compared to Rs 118 crore in the same period last year.

Dalmia Bharat operates across multiple sectors, including cement, sugar, and refractories, with a diverse portfolio of cement brands such as Dalmia Cement, Dalmia DSP, and Konark Cement. This strategic diversification underlines the company's efforts to reinforce its position in related markets. As the board prepares to deliberate on fundraising strategies, stakeholders will be keenly observing potential implications for business growth and market positioning.