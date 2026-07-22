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Data Patterns, Adani Total, Bandhan Bank, TMPV shares: Expert weighs in on targets, outlook

Data Patterns, Adani Total, Bandhan Bank, TMPV shares: Expert weighs in on targets, outlook

According to the market expert, benchmark Nifty50 needs to decisively cross the 24,300 mark for a meaningful upward move.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Data Patterns, Adani Total, Bandhan Bank, TMPV shares: Expert weighs in on targets, outlookFor Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), the expert said the current price pattern appears weak, and the stock could retest Rs 300 level.

Akshay Bhagwat of JM Financial Services said the stock market has been moving in a choppy range, with benchmark Nifty50 oscillating around 24,000 level.

In an interaction with Business Today, Bhagwat said the index has a defined trading range of 23,800 on the downside and 24,300 on the upside.

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According to him, Nifty needs to decisively cross the 24,300 mark for a meaningful upward move.

The market expert also shared stock-specific views while responding to investors' queries.

On Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Bhagwat said investors already holding the stock can continue with their positions. He identified Rs 4,000 as the immediate support level and expects a short-term target of Rs 5,200. On a positional basis, he sees the stock potentially moving towards Rs 5,500.

For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), the expert said the current price pattern appears weak, and the stock could retest Rs 300 level.

He advised investors to adopt a 'buy-on-dips' strategy instead of chasing the stock at current levels.

On Bandhan Bank Ltd, the expert said the stock has a major support zone around Rs 150.

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He suggested investors can avoid fresh entry at the current market price and wait for declines before considering taking positions.

Commenting on Adani Total Gas Ltd, Bhagwat said the stock has underperformed compared with its Group peers.

He advised investors to consider exiting at current levels, citing lagging momentum. Based on the current technical setup, he said the stock could test the Rs 620-600 range in the coming months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 3:39 PM IST
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