Data Patterns shares in focus today on Rs 279-crore order win; check details 

Shares of Data Patterns India (Ltd) are in news today after the defence firm said the company has received a contract worth Rs 279 crore for supply of 34 units of Doppler Weather Radars to Indian Meteorological Department(IMD). This is part of negotiated contract announced after Q3 FY 2025-26.

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Data Patterns stock ended 3.4% lower at Rs 3215 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 3328.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 17,999 crore.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a Contract for Rs.

279 Crore for supply of 34 units of Doppler Weather Radars to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This Contract was negotiated with IMD earlier and the Contract was received now. This is part of negotiated contract announced after Q3 FY 2025-26," said the firm.

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.