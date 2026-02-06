Data Patterns shares rise 9% on Q3 earnings, record high order book; check details 

Shares of Data Patterns India (Ltd) gained 9% in the afternoon session on Friday after the defence firm reported its Q3 earnings. Data Patterns shares rose 9.19% to Rs 2758.90 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 2526.55 on BSE.

Sentiment was also positive after the defence firm reported its highest ever order book at Rs 1,868 crore (Rs 760 crore orders confirmed plus Rs 1107.8 crore negotiated/awaited) as of Q3 FY26. The defence major also provided strong revenue visibility for the next two to three years (around 2.6x FY25 sales).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Net profit rose 31% to Rs 58 crore in Q3 from Rs 45 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Revenue in Q3 rose 39% to Rs 179 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to Rs 128 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. EBITDA in Q3 increased 44% to Rs 78 crore in Q3 FY 2025-26 from Rs 54 crore in Q3 FY 2024-25. EBITDA margin came at 45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company said it remains committed to a revenue growth rate of 20-25% and EBITDA margins of around 35-40% in FY26.

S. Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) said, “We are encouraged by the strong performance in Q3 and 9MFY26, driven by robust execution and sustained demand across key programs and segments. Healthy growth in revenues and profitability reflects the strength of our operating model. Order inflows during FY26 have been encouraging, reinforcing our growth outlook. With a strong executable pipeline, we remain confident of achieving our full-year guidance.”

Advertisement

For the nine months ended December 2025, the revenue rose 73% to Rs 602.22 crore from Rs 347.86 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Net profit rose 23% to Rs 132.99 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 from Rs 107.73 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

PAT margin came at 23% for the nine months.

Revenue from operations increased by 86% to Rs 579.92 crore in the nine months to December 2025 from Rs 312.14 crore a year ago.

Operational EBIDTA rose 42% to Rs 178.14 crore in the corresponding nine months ended December 31, 2025 from Rs 125.51 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin stood at 31% during the period.

Advertisement

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defense products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.