This defence stock in focus today as net profit falls 22% in Q1 

Multibagger stock: Shares of Data Patterns India are in focus today after the defence firm reported a 22% fall in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 26 crore for the quarter ended June, 2025. It reported profit of Rs 33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 fell 5 per cent to Rs 99 crore against Rs 104 crore in Q1 of last year.

The defence stock closed 1% lower at Rs 2569.10 on BSE on Thursday. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.43 crore. On an intraday basis, Data Patterns shares rose to Rs 2628 against the previous close of Rs 2595.35.

According to investor presentation, more than 63 per cent of the company’s revenue came from the state-owned Bharat Electronics, while DRDO and Hindustan Aeronautics contributed 10 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

The company said its order book as on June 30, 2025 was Rs 814 crore in the last quarter against Rs 713 crore in Q4 FY25.

”The quarter has met our expectations. Order inflow has been encouraging since the start of the financial year, with over ?320 crore in orders received so far, and more in the pipeline. While revenue for the quarter was modest, primarily due to temporary delays in customer approvals, these are expected to normalise in the coming quarters. We remain confident of delivering our year’s targets,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns said in a statement.

The company’s continued focus on new product developments have yielded products of international quality. “We are optimistic that these products will soon be tested and potentially lead to bigger contracts, he added. Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.