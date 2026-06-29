DCB Bank, Eternal shares: Check target prices, outlook

Axis Direct and Bajaj Broking have picked DCB Bank Ltd and Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato), respectively, as their preferred stock picks from a near- to medium-term perspective.

Axis Direct on DCB Bank

The domestic brokerage cited strong business growth momentum, asset quality at a multi-year low, and liability repricing as the key reasons behind its positive view on the stock.

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"DCB remains well-positioned to deliver steady improvement in profitability, with RoA/RoE expected at around 1 per cent/13.5–14.5 per cent over FY27-28E, supported by healthy high-teen credit growth led by mortgages, MSME, and agri-linked lending," it said.

"Gradual strengthening of the liability franchise and a focus on cost of funds (CoF) optimisation should support NIM stability at around 3.4 per cent, while controlled credit costs and disciplined cost management are expected to drive steady earnings growth. Valuation: Trading at 0.8x FY28E BV," Axis Direct added.

The brokerage has assigned a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 205 per share and a time horizon of six to nine months.

Bajaj Broking on Eternal

"In the last nine weeks, the stock has been consolidating in the Rs 235-265 range. We believe the current consolidation is nearing maturity, with the stock likely to resume its uptrend. Immediate support is placed around Rs 235-240, corresponding to the last two months' lows and the key retracement of the recent pullback from Rs 213 to Rs 265," the brokerage said.

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"Going ahead, we expect the stock to move towards Rs 290 level over the coming months. This represents the 50 per cent retracement of the entire decline from Rs 368 to Rs 213, along with the measuring implication of the recent consolidation range of Rs 235-265," Bajaj Broking added.

"Adding to the bullish setup, the daily MACD has generated a buy signal by crossing above its 9-period average and continues to sustain above it, indicating improving momentum and supporting the positive bias in the stock," it further said.

The brokerage expects the target price to be achieved over the next six months.