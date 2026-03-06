DCX Systems shares jump 11% after bagging a contract from HAL; check details

DCX Systems Ltd shares gained 11% in Friday’s trade after securing a purchase order from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. At 9:49 am, shares of DCX Systems were trading 10.88% higher at Rs 197.25 apiece on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 177.90.

The stock is up for the second straight session on the BSE; on Thursday, the counter closed 4.16% higher at Rs 177.90.

In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that it secured this customer order for the manufacture and supply of custom-made antennas and power supplies for the airborne application. The total value of the order amounts to about Rs 68.05 crore.

BSE data showed that DCX Systems currently holds a standalone price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 61.78. Meanwhile, its consolidated PE multiple stands at 63.15.

On the technical front, data from Trendlyne, the stock's daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.6, signaling that the momentum is currently mid-range. While the current stock price climbed above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), it continues to trade below its longer-term 200-day SMA.



Meanwhile, at last check, HAL shares were also trading 1.91% higher at Rs 3966.90 apiece on BSE.