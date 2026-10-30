Deepak Nitrite shares surge 9% as net profit triples

Deepak Nitrite shares touched a high of Rs 1,616.65, up 9.41% from the previous close of Rs 1,477.60. The stock opened at Rs 1,575.30 and touched a low of Rs 1,566.45 during the session.

Phenolics business drives growth

The Phenolics segment remained the key contributor to the company's quarterly performance. Revenue from the segment increased 72% YoY to Rs 2,291 crore, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) surged 256% to Rs 515 crore. The company attributed the performance to favourable domestic market conditions, disruptions to imports and higher international freight costs, which improved the competitiveness of locally manufactured products.

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The Advanced Intermediates segment reported revenue of Rs 811 crore, up 38% YoY. However, its EBIT stood at Rs 49 crore, compared with Rs 23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company said profitability in the segment was affected by aggressive global pricing, elevated raw material and energy costs, and higher export freight expenses.

Management commentary

Commenting on the performance, Deepak C. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "Against this demanding backdrop, Deepak Group has delivered record performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, reflecting the quality of our manufacturing assets, preparedness of our teams and operational agility."

He added that the company's effort had been to "maximize capacity utilization", which had been achieved across its plants despite supply-chain challenges.

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For the first half of FY27, total revenue increased 48% YoY to Rs 5,682 crore, while Ebitda rose 173% to Rs 1,197 crore. Net profit climbed 221% to Rs 743 crore, compared with Rs 231 crore in H1 FY26.