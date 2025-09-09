Defence stock among 4 multibaggers that will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept 10

Astra Microwave Products, Force Motors, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores and Kitex Garments are among stocks set to go ex-date for dividends on September 10, Wednesday. These counters have delivered stellar returns over the years.

Astra Microwave Products, a defence stock that has generated a 190 per cent return in the last three years, the company board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.20 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. September 10 is the record date for the same, BSE data showed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Force Motors shares have delivered a remarkable 137 per cent gain in just one year, the company board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 66th AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has been another performer, rewarding shareholders with 223 per cent returns over three years. The company board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 71st AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same, Sandur Manganese told stock exchanges.

Kitex Garments stock has also delivered a 153 per cent return in three years, the company board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. September 10 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of the AGM.