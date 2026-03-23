Defence stock: DCX Systems shares set to open higher on Rs 563-cr order win

Shares of DCX Systems are in news today after the defence company said it has received purchase order from its domestic customer amounting to Rs 563.45 crore. The order relates to manufacturing and supply of Maritime Patrol Radar Systems (MPR) for the Airborne Application.

DCX Systems shares were trading 8% higher at Rs 176 in pre-opening trade on Monday. Market cap of DCX Systems stood at Rs 1960 crore. The stock closed at Rs 163.30 in the previous session.

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However, the stock is down 41.63% in six months. In the long term too, the DCX Systems stock has fallen 32% in a year and lost 40% in two years.

The defence stock has fallen 55% from its 52-week high. The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 363.80 on May 19, 2025.

DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.