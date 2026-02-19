Defence stock in focus: DCX Systems wins orders worth Rs 45 cr

Shares of defence major DCX Systems are in focus today after the firm said it has won two orders worth Rs 45.48 crore. DCX Systems shares closed 1.13% lower at Rs 183.25 on Wednesday. Market cap of DCX Systems stood at Rs 2041 crore on BSE. Total 0.43 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 80.51 lakh.

However, the stock is down 10.48% in six months. In the long term too, the DCX Systems stock has fallen 25.23% in a year and lost 43.46% in two years.

The defence stock has fallen 50% from its 52-week high. The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 363.80 on May 19, 2025.

The firm said it has received a purchase order worth Rs 44.06 crore for manufacture and supply of Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies.

Additionally, its arm Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd.,

has received purchase order from its customers amounting to about Rs 1.42 crore in the normal course of business.

DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.