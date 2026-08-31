Defence stock: Multibagger with 2,100% returns in focus today; here's why 

The company will acquire 90% of the shareholding in Cloud Wave by September 30, 2026, and the remaining 10% shareholding of Cloud Wave may be subsequently bought by the Company.

The transaction signals a major step in Axiscades' strategy to accelerate the scale-up of its Aerospace Manufacturing platform and add immediately operational precision-manufacturing capabilities alongside its established, product-based Aerospace, Defence and Electronics businesses.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Cloud Wave is an AS9100D-certified manufacturer operating seven manufacturing units, providing precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, tooling, plastic injection moulding, 3D printing & surface treatment capabilities.

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Its customer base spans the Aerospace & Defence and Semiconductor sectors across both domestic and export markets.

Axiscades Technologies said the acquisition is not expected to result in any adverse impact on the Company's existing business operations and is expected to be earnings accretive over the medium term, subject to completion of the transaction on the agreed terms.

Axiscades Technologies is an India-based end-to-end technology and engineering solutions provider. The company offers product engineering solutions across embedded software and hardware, digitisation and automation, mechanical engineering, system integration, test solutions, manufacturing engineering, technical publications, and aftermarket solutions.