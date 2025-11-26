Defence stock: Paras Defence shares rise on nod for DRDO tech transfer for T-90 tank

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies closed higher on Wednesday after the defence firm said it has inked an agreement with DRDO to receive the technology for the Driver Night Sight (DNS) system used in T-90 tanks. The technology will allow Paras Defence to manufacture and work with the night-vision technology in India.

Paras Defence shares ended 1.44% higher at Rs 724.35 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 710.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,809 crore.

Total 0.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 401 on April 7, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 971.80 on May 19, 2025.

"We are pleased to inform that a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology of Driver Night Sight (DNS) for T-90 Tank

has been signed between Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (PARAS)," said Paras Defence.

On November 24, the defence firm said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi. The company and IUAC will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.