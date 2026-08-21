Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Defence stock with Rs 2,654-crore order book hits record high; here's why 

Defence stock with Rs 2,654-crore order book hits record high; here's why 

DATAPATTNS4,700.20(1.55%)

Defence stock: The stock rose up to 6.4% to a record high of Rs 5,000 against the previous close of Rs 4698.25. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,020 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 5:15 PM IST
Defence stock with Rs 2,654-crore order book hits record high; here's why Data Patterns received a Rs 585.76 crore order from Bharat Electronics Limited for the supply of radar electronics, giving another boost to the defence electronics company’s order pipeline.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd's shares hit a record high on Friday after the defence firm said it won an order worth Rs 586 crore ($61 million) from Bharat Electronics for the supply of radar electronics. Data Patterns shares rose up to 6.4% to a record high of Rs 5,000 against the previous close of Rs 4698.25. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,020 crore. Later, the stock ended 3% higher at Rs 4826.40.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Data Patterns’ order book stood at Rs 2654 crore as of July 30. Data Patterns received a Rs 585.76 crore order from Bharat Electronics Limited for the supply of radar electronics, giving another boost to the defence electronics company’s order pipeline.

The order is for the supply of radar electronics.

There is no promoter or promoter-group interest in Bharat Electronics in relation to the contract, and that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction, said Data Patterns.

The defence stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2131 on January 27, 2026.

The multibagger stock has risen 85% in 2026 and gained 103% in three years. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period.

Advertisement

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Data Patterns stands at 58.6, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Data Patterns stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, which indicates bullish investor sentiment.

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more