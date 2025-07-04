Business Today
Defence stocks: BEML, BEL, Apollo Micro, HAL in focus today, here's why 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 4, 2025 9:13 AM IST
Defence stocks: BEML, BEL, Apollo Micro, HAL in focus today, here's why BEML makes Armored Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) in India, specifically the Arjun ARRV and the ARV-3 (WZT-3M).

Defence stocks: Shares of defence equipment makers such as BEML, Bharat Electronics (BEL) Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Zen Technologies, Data Patterns among others are in focus today as the the Defense Acquisition Council has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approximately 1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing.

AoNs were given for procurement of Armored Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare Systems, Integrated Common Inventory Management Systems for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles. These procurements will lead to higher mobility, effective air defense, and better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces, the government said.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEL are among the key players involved in the development and production of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). 

BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) makes Armored Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) in India, specifically the Arjun ARRV and the ARV-3 (WZT-3M). These vehicles are designed to recover and repair damaged tanks and other heavy military equipment on the battlefield.

In its press release, the Ministry of Defence also said that AoNs were also accorded for procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Countermeasure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mounts, and Submersible Autonomous Vessels.

"These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the naval and merchant vessels. To provide further impetus to indigenous design and development, AoNs were accorded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) category," the release added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 4, 2025 9:13 AM IST
