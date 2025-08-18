Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Defence stocks gain as PM Modi launches Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Defence stocks gain as PM Modi launches Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Defence stocks rose up to 4% following PM Modi's announcement of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, aimed at enhancing India's military capabilities.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025 4:44 PM IST
Defence stocks gain as PM Modi launches Mission Sudarshan ChakraNarendra Modi on Friday announced that India will develop the Sudarshan Chakra defence system
SUMMARY
  • PM Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra during Independence Day speech
  • Defence stocks surged with Nifty India Defence index rising 0.83 percent
  • Initiative aims to neutralise enemy threats and enhance offensive power

In a significant development for India's defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra" during his Independence Day address. The initiative, aimed at neutralising enemy threats and enhancing India's offensive capabilities, led to a rally in defence stocks, with notable gains across several companies. During trading, the Nifty India Defence index rose 0.83% to 7,869.75 levels. Shares of Dynamatic Technologies and Data Patterns (India) Ltd rose 3.53% and 2.86%, respectively.  Stocks of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics and Cochin Shipyard shares too gained in Monday's trade. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

The announcement comes amid security challenges from Pakistan and China, and underscores India's commitment to reducing reliance on foreign technologies.

Modi stated, "The mission underscores India's commitment to strategic autonomy, ensuring rapid, precise and powerful responses to any threat." He also highlighted the mission's inspiration from India's mythological heritage. "Sudarshan Chakra", experts said, could be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air-defence system, a very effective missile shield.

Beyond defence systems, Modi emphasised indigenous innovation, urging local scientists and youth to develop jet engines domestically. "PM Modi said that just like how India made vaccines during COVID and UPI for digital payments, 'we should build our own jet engines too' and urged Indian scientists and youth to take it up as a direct challenge."

Advertisement

The emphasis on self-reliance aligns with ongoing efforts to finalise a joint jet engine production deal between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and US-based GE Aerospace, which faced delays.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today