Delhivery shares hit 52-week high, approach Rs  500 mark 

Shares of Delhivery Ltd rose to a fresh 52-week high on Monday. Delhivery stock gained 1.46% to close at Rs 476.20 against the previous close of Rs 473.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,558 crore. It rose to a fresh high of Rs 480.50 in the current session. The logistics solutions provider slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 236.80 on March 13, 2025.

Earlier, the stock opened flat at Rs 473.55 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Delhivery stands at 69.4, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

The stock has a beta of 0.9, indicating average volatility in a year.

Shares of Delhivery are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 540.

The brokerage said Delhivery is well-positioned for future growth, supported by strong momentum in its core transportation businesses and a clear focus on profitability. With Express Parcel and PTL segments delivering consistent volume growth and healthy service EBITDA margins, the company is likely to sustain 16-18% margins over the next two years.

The integration of Ecom Express is set to enhance network efficiency and reduce capital intensity, while new services like Delhivery Direct and Rapid offer long-term growth potential in on-demand and time-sensitive logistics, according to the brokerage.

"We expect the company to report a CAGR of 14%/38%/53% in Sales/ EBITDA/APAT over FY25-28. Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs 540 (based on DCF valuation)," said MOSL.

However, last week, Goldman Sachs has maintained its neutral rating on the Delhivery stock with a target price of Rs 390, cautioning that the sharp rally in the stock since the announcement of the e-Comm Express acquisition leaves limited near-term upside.

The stock has surged 70% since the deal was announced, compared with a 6% rise in the Sensex over the same period, as the market priced in potential volume gains and improved pricing power from the acquisition, said Goldman Sachs.

Delhivery clocked a 67% rise in consolidated net profit year-on-year rising to Rs 91 crore. The growth was underpinned by a 6% rise in revenue to Rs 2,294 crore, facilitated by substantial volume growth in its core business segments.

Delhivery is engaged in providing a full range of logistics services, including delivery of express parcel and heavy goods, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border Express, freight services, and supply chain software.