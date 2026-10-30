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Delhivery's Q2 revenue tops Rs 3,000 crore, EBITDA triples

Delhivery's Q2 revenue tops Rs 3,000 crore, EBITDA triples

Delhivery' reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.64 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 50.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 5:19 PM IST
Delhivery's Q2 revenue tops Rs 3,000 crore, EBITDA triples Delhivery shares closed at Rs 386, down Rs 12, or 3.02%, from the previous close of Rs 398.

Delhivery Ltd reported its September-quarter results, posting a consolidated net profit against a loss in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations grew 20% year-on-year (YoY), crossing the Rs 3,000-crore mark during the quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.64 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 50.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,066.38 crore, crossing the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the first time. EBITDA nearly tripled YoY to Rs 205 crore, highlighting an improvement in operating performance. Total income, including other income, stood at Rs 3,133 crore.

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Delhivery shares closed at Rs 386, down Rs 12 or 3.02% from the previous close of Rs 398. The stock opened at Rs 393.15, touched a high of Rs 399.35 and slipped to a low of Rs 385.85 during the session.

The increase in revenue was accompanied by higher operating expenses. Freight, handling and servicing costs rose to Rs 2,195.09 crore from Rs 1,842.89 crore in the year-ago quarter. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 446.29 crore from Rs 425.59 crore, while depreciation and amortisation costs stood at Rs 197.49 crore, compared with Rs 178.11 crore. Other expenses, however, edged down to Rs 220.13 crore from Rs 222.68 crore.

H1 results 

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,997.11 crore, against Rs 4,853.32 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated profit for the half year rose to Rs 72.55 crore from Rs 40.55 crore. Net cash generated from operating activities also improved to Rs 524.95 crore during the first half, compared with Rs 214.62 crore a year earlier.

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Rs 36 crore investment approved 

Separately, Delhivery's board approved an investment of up to Rs 36 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Delhivery Fintech Distribution Private Ltd, in one or more tranches. The funds will support the subsidiary's operational and business requirements. Incorporated in June 2026, the entity plans to distribute financial and technology-led services across the logistics ecosystem, including insurance, FASTags, fuel cards and GPS-based telematics solutions. Its intended customers include truckers, last-mile delivery agents and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The investment will be made in cash, with Delhivery retaining its 100% shareholding in the subsidiary. The company said the subsidiary had a paid-up share capital of Rs 15 crore and a turnover of Rs 5.3 lakh as of September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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