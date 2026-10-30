Delhivery's Q2 revenue tops Rs 3,000 crore, EBITDA triples

Delhivery shares closed at Rs 386, down Rs 12 or 3.02% from the previous close of Rs 398. The stock opened at Rs 393.15, touched a high of Rs 399.35 and slipped to a low of Rs 385.85 during the session.

The increase in revenue was accompanied by higher operating expenses. Freight, handling and servicing costs rose to Rs 2,195.09 crore from Rs 1,842.89 crore in the year-ago quarter. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 446.29 crore from Rs 425.59 crore, while depreciation and amortisation costs stood at Rs 197.49 crore, compared with Rs 178.11 crore. Other expenses, however, edged down to Rs 220.13 crore from Rs 222.68 crore.

H1 results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,997.11 crore, against Rs 4,853.32 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated profit for the half year rose to Rs 72.55 crore from Rs 40.55 crore. Net cash generated from operating activities also improved to Rs 524.95 crore during the first half, compared with Rs 214.62 crore a year earlier.

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Rs 36 crore investment approved

Separately, Delhivery's board approved an investment of up to Rs 36 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Delhivery Fintech Distribution Private Ltd, in one or more tranches. The funds will support the subsidiary's operational and business requirements. Incorporated in June 2026, the entity plans to distribute financial and technology-led services across the logistics ecosystem, including insurance, FASTags, fuel cards and GPS-based telematics solutions. Its intended customers include truckers, last-mile delivery agents and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The investment will be made in cash, with Delhivery retaining its 100% shareholding in the subsidiary. The company said the subsidiary had a paid-up share capital of Rs 15 crore and a turnover of Rs 5.3 lakh as of September 30, 2026.