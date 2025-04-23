Delta Corp shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corp reported an impressive net profit rise of 127.4% year-on-year, reaching Rs 164.6 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 72.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Delta Corp shares ended 7.94% higher at Rs 93.22 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 86.36 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 87.01. Market cap of the gaming and entertainment firm rose to Rs 2,496 crore on BSE.

Total 8.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.83 crore.

However, revenue from operations saw a slight decline of 1.2%, totaling Rs 182.6 crore compared to Rs 185.5 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter of this fiscal, operating EBITDA declined 12%, reaching Rs 42.5 crore compared to Rs 48.3 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin for this quarter was 23.7%, down from 26.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 125. The firm will pay the dividend to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

The results came after the market hours on Tuesday.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.