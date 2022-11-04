Despite losses, HPCL Q2 numbers beat St estimates. What's ahead?

Brokerages are mixed on HPCL prospects despite Q2 losses coming in lower than Street expectations. Analysts said the profit print was aided one-off LPG compensation by the government, which offset high marketing losses. While the prevailing stock valuations look reasonable to some analysts, a majority analysts worry over rising debt levels at the oil marketing company (OMC).

Kotak Institutional Equities said after a very weak June quarter, HPCL reported another loss in Q2. But the Q2 Ebitda loss was significantly lower than Kotak's loss estimate of Rs 9,700 crore, mainly due to HPCL accounting for a one-off LPG grant of Rs 5,600 crore for losses over the past two years.

JM Financial said HPCL's reported gross refining margin (GRM) before cess was significantly higher at $8.4 per barrel against its estimate of $6.1 per barrel. But gross debt jumped sharply to Rs 68,600 crore from Rs 47,300 crore, it said, given continued loss on auto-fuel and ongoing capex.

"At CMP, HPCL is trading at 0.6 times FY24 P/BV against a 3-year average of 0.9 times and 10-year average of 1 time. Hence, despite huge risk to marketing segment earnings due to sustained high crude price, we maintain BUY on HPCL with an unchanged target of Rs 255," JM Financial said.

Emkay Global expects the second half of FY23 to be better for OMCs, building-in auto-fuel price hikes.

"But HPCL remains a high beta play at 1.2 times current P/BV against IOC's 0.7 times. We reduce HPCL's September 2023 target by 12 per cent to Rs 230, despite valuing it at 5.5 times EV/Ebitda, in line with IOC," it said. Prabhudas Lilladher sees the stock at Rs 195; Kotak finds it at Rs 165.

Despite no clarity so far, Kotak assumes that due to its precarious financial condition, HPCL will be given further compensation of Rs 10,000 crore in H2FY23.

"If not compensated, its net worth will be further eroded significantly in FY23E. The company also needs support, as it has relatively large ongoing capex plans. With large under-recoveries and uncertainty on compensation, OMCs remain unattractive, and HPCL looks most precarious. Maintain SELL with fair value of Rs 160," it said.

Motilal Oswal, which has a 'Neutral' rating on the stock said HPCL is battling a three-headed monster: project execution risk, rising debt due to poor refining margin with delayed stabilisation and loss of marketing leverage in the longer term with capacity expansion at Vizag and the upcoming Rajasthan refinery.

"Owing to the beat in our estimates, we cut our Ebitda loss to Rs 6,500 crore and net loss to Rs 7,500 crore from net loss of Rs 11,100 crore in FY23. We expect consolidated net debt to surge 1.6 times to Rs 72,000 crore in FY24 from Rs 45,000 crore in FY22," Motilal said.

