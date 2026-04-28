Shares of IT firm Zensar Technologies, which have delivered negative returns for up to two years, are set for a 23% upside in the next one year, believes Choice Broking. The brokerage has assigned a price target of Rs 650, maintaining a buy call post Q4 earnings.

"While the long-term thesis remains intact, we moderate our near-term expectations and revise our target price to Rs 650 (implied PE 15x) to reflect these transitory challenges. Maintain ‘BUY’," said Choice Broking.



Zensar Technologies reported a 19.39% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs. 210.60 crore in March 2026 from Rs 176.40 crore in March 2025 quarter. Net sales rose to Rs 1,450.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up 6.73% from Rs 1,358.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

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EBITDA climbed 16.29% to Rs 300.60 crore in March 2026 quarter from Rs 258.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Brokerage Axis Direct continued to maintain a hold rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 580/share, implying an upside of 8% from the CMP.

"Over the years, the company’s focus has been on reskilling and upskilling in next-gen tech, which has resulted in healthy utilisation levels. We believe management continues its efforts to lower its exposure to the TMT vertical by shifting focus to high-growth verticals, coupled with AI integration, which will eventually lead to healthy growth," said Axis.

Choice Broking said, "ZENSAR delivered a mixed Q4FY26, with underlying demand weakening. A key positive was mega deal win of USD 401.8 Mn (+123% QoQ), signalling robust pipeline traction and improving client confidence. However, we expect near-term headwinds to persist, driven by continued softness in TMT and HLS, client exits due to consolidation, and margin pressure from upfront investments and transition costs.

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The brokerage expects revenue/EBIT/PAT CAGR of 8.7%/11.8%/11.4% over FY26–29E.

In the current session, Zensar Technologies stock slipped 3.66% to Rs 528.35 against the previous close of Rs 548.45. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 12,019 crore.

The stock has lost 23% in three months and fallen 34% in six months. The IT stock has lost 15% in two years and 27% in a year.

Total 0.75 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4 crore on BSE. Zensar Technologies stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 511 on March 30, 2026.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zensar Technologies stands at 44.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

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Zensar Technologies stock has a one-year beta of 0.94, indicating average volatility during the period. Zensar Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a digital solutions and technology services company that conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products for global clients. As a key subsidiary of the RPG Group, the company specializes in experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics.