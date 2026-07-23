Despite strong Q1 earnings, SRF stock crashes 9%; here's why

Shares of SRF Ltd crashed up to 9% on Thursday after the specialty chemicals maker reported its Q1 earnings. SRF stock sinked 9% to Rs 2,614.75 against the previous close of Rs 2873.10. Market cap of the firm crashed to Rs 77,841 crore. However, the company said in its conference call that it expects Q2 and Q3 earnings to be softer due to pricing and volume pressures compared to the strong performance in Q1. The weak outlook led to a crash in the stock. SRF stock has fallen 14.28% in 2026 and lost 18% in a year.

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On a brighter note, the firm reported a 76% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 759 crore in Q1 against Rs 432.3 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue climbed 32% to Rs 5033.3 crore in Q1 against Rs 3818.6 crore in the year ago period.

Profit before tax climbed 70% to Rs 979.1 crore against Rs 575.8 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA grew 61.4% to Rs 1372.6 crore in Q1 against Rs 850.3 crore in the year ago period.

SRF Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, "We have delivered an exceptional quarter across our businesses, our best-ever quarterly performance. This is a testament to the resilience of our business models and the strength of our diversified portfolio." "Even as we navigate an uncertain global environment, we remain confident about the opportunities ahead and our long-term growth journey. While inventory gains provided some support during the June quarter, the performance was fundamentally driven by the strong momentum across our businesses," he added.

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SRF Ltd's diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, speciality chemicals, performance films & foil, technical textiles and coated and laminated fabrics. It has 13 manufacturing facilities in India and one each in Thailand, South Africa and Hungary.