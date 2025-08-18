Dilip Buildcon shares rise 4% on fresh order win, check details

Dilip Buildcon shares rose 4.5% on Monday following the announcement that its joint venture with RBL Bank secured a significant order. The JV received a Letter of Acceptance for a ₹1,503.63 crore project involving the construction of the Gurugram Metro Corridor. This development contributed to the share's rise to ₹498.55, gaining 4.49% on BSE.

The Gurugram Metro Corridor project includes "the construction of a viaduct and 14 elevated stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 (inclusive) from chainage (-)381 m to 12,603 m, spur to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km) and ramp to the depot at Sector 33, and an underpass at Bhaktawar Chowk, excluding PEB and architectural finishing works of the Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City (26.65 km) and the spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 Km) with a total of 27 stations," as stated by the company. This ambitious infrastructure project is set to be completed within 30 months.

Financially, Dilip Buildcon reported a consolidated net profit increase of 93.6% to ₹271 crore in the first quarter, significantly higher than the previous year's figures. Despite a 16.4% decline in revenue to ₹2,620 crore, EBITDA rose by 8.7% to ₹520 crore, with the margin expanding from 15.2% to 19.8%. The company's order book stands at a robust ₹13,695 crore. This strategic win and financial resilience position Dilip Buildcon favourably in the market, even as its shares gain momentum.