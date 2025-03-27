Dilip Buildcon shares jumped over 5% today. Here is why

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd recorded a sharp uptick in Thursday's trade, pausing their three-day fall. The stock surged 5.42 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 479.25. It was last seen trading 4.07 per cent up at Rs 473.10. At this price, the scrip has fallen 10.67 per cent in the last six months.

Today's upward move in the share price came after the civil construction firm secured an order worth Rs 2,631.14 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). "We are pleased to inform you that DBL-STL Consortium has received the Advance Work Order (AWO) for “Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of middle mile network for BSNL Bharat Net Phase – III Broadband Connectivity Project, funded by USOF and the value of the project is Rs 2,631.14 crore. (including CAPEX, OPEX and GST) to provide Middle mile and Last mile connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions, wherein the DBL portion for Project Execution is 70.23 per cent," the company stated in a BSE filing.

The domestic contract is for three-year construction and 10-year maintenance work.

On BSE, Dilip Buildcon shares saw heavy trading volume as well along with the price action. Around 20,000 shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 11,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 95.97 lakh, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,938.63 crore. There were 10,311 buy orders against sell orders of 9,841 shares.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 200-day SMA. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 60.43. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 17.90 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.29. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 26.51 with a return on equity (RoE) of 7.23. According to Trendlyne data, Dilip Buildcon has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 70.15 per cent stake in the company.