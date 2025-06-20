Dilip Buildcon shares gain on ₹1,341-crore order win, check details

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. rose by nearly 4% on Friday after the company announced winning a significant contract worth ₹1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order is for constructing twin tube unidirectional tunnels and a four-lane approach road in Kerala, enhancing connectivity between Anakkampoyil, Kalladi, and Meppadi, the company said. The contract is set to be executed over a period of 48 months, reflecting the company's robust project pipeline.

The stock recorded an intraday high of ₹505.75 per share, an increase of 3.62% on an intra day basis. Later, the stock ended on a flat note at Rs 487.75.

Year-to-date, Dilip Buildcon has appreciated by 8.4%, indicating positive investor sentiment. Financially, the company reported a net profit of ₹170.8 crore for the March quarter, a substantial increase from ₹5.3 crore reported in the previous fiscal year. Despite a decline in revenue by 8% to ₹3,096 crore, the company reported an improved EBITDA of ₹660.8 crore, up from ₹329.8 crore, with margins expanding to 21.3% from 9.8%.

In addition to this recent order from Konkan Railway, Dilip Buildcon's joint venture secured a contract for BSNL's Bharat Net Phase III project earlier in March 2025.

The engineering company, known for its strong execution capabilities, continues to demonstrate resilience and growth amid sectoral challenges.

As the company proceeds with the new contract, it is expected to reinforce its position in the infrastructure sector, benefiting from a diversified order book in key regions. Furthermore, the recent developments highlight Dilip Buildcon's capacity to secure and effectively execute large-scale infrastructure projects, which is crucial for its sustained growth and stability in the market. The strategic focus on expanding its project portfolio showcases its commitment to long-term success and industry leadership.